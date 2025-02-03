Blackmoor 16cm Milk Pan Grey

16CM MILK PAN – This 16cm milk pan is a versatile kitchen essential from Blackmoor, that will allow you to heat milk quickly and efficiently, as well as create flavoursome sauces, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

NON-STICK COATING – The small saucepan features a non-stick coating that will ensure an efficient release of the milk or sauces from the pan at all times. The pan also features a forged aluminium base, and a hybrid stone coating that allows heat to conduct faster, and retains said heat for longer when in use.

POURING LIP – The milk pan features a handy pouring lip that allows you to effortlessly decant your milk and sauces in a safe and efficient manner. The milk pan also features an ergonomic and cool touch soft handle that has a hole in the end to allow you to hang it up once used.

SUITABLE FOR ALL HOB TYPES – This milk pot is suitable to be used on all hob types such as gas, electric, induction, and even on hot plates too. The pan comes in a stylish grey marble effect colour, ensuring it looks the part in any style of kitchen.