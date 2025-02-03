Marketplace.
Blackmoor Home 12 Cupcake tray

Blackmoor Home 12 Cupcake tray

Blackmoor Home 12 Cupcake tray
12 CUPCAKE TRAY – This 12-cupcake tray is perfect for all your cupcake baking needs. It is oven safe up to 250 degrees, providing long lasting performance and exceptional heat conduction. As well as cupcakes, you can also bake brownies, Yorkshire puddings, mini pie crusts, cake pops, puddings, baked oatmeal cups and more.NON-STICK COATING - The black marble effect non-stick coating on both the inside and outside of the tin means baking is easier than ever, helping you to release food easily and saving you time cleaning up. For your peace of mind, the tray is both BPA and PTFE free.CARBON STEEL CONSTRUCTION – The tray’s carbon steel construction provides both even heat distribution and durability, so you can use your baking tray time and time again. The tin measures 38 x 26 x 3cm.DISHWASHER FRIENDLY – While it is recommended to hand wash your tin to preserve its performance, the tin is also dishwasher friendly to save you time when cleaning up.
