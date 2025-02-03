Blackmoor Apron Grey

CHEF APRON – This comfortable and durable apron is a home kitchen essential, ideal to wear during everyday cooking and baking to protect your clothing and skin from food and liquids.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL – In addition to cooking and baking, the apron can be worn while gardening, cleaning, barbecuing, crafting and more. It includes a spacious front pocket to hold items such as cutlery and cooking gadgets, recipe cards, stationary or your phone.

STYLISH AND ADJUSTABLE – The apron comes in two stylish colours, grey or navy striped. It measures at 85 x 65cm and can be easily adjusted via neck strap to fit most sizes.

EASY CARE - To keep your apron looking fresh after regular use, it’s good to know that it is machine washable.