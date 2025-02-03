Marketplace.
image 1 of Blackmoor Apron Grey

Blackmoor Apron Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Blackmoor Apron Grey
CHEF APRON – This comfortable and durable apron is a home kitchen essential, ideal to wear during everyday cooking and baking to protect your clothing and skin from food and liquids.MULTIFUNCTIONAL – In addition to cooking and baking, the apron can be worn while gardening, cleaning, barbecuing, crafting and more. It includes a spacious front pocket to hold items such as cutlery and cooking gadgets, recipe cards, stationary or your phone.STYLISH AND ADJUSTABLE – The apron comes in two stylish colours, grey or navy striped. It measures at 85 x 65cm and can be easily adjusted via neck strap to fit most sizes.EASY CARE - To keep your apron looking fresh after regular use, it’s good to know that it is machine washable.
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here