Marketplace.
image 1 of Blackmoor 67099 Classic 20cm Frying Pan

Blackmoor 67099 Classic 20cm Frying Pan

5 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Blackmoor 67099 Classic 20cm Frying Pan
20CM FRYING PAN – This 20cm Classic frying pan is a kitchen essential, and the go-to pan for any aspiring cook who is looking to create delicious meals for friends and family, all from the comfort of their own kitchen!NON-STICK COATING – The non stick frying pan features an innovative coating that will ensure an efficient release of foods from the pan at all times. The pan also features a forged aluminium base, and a hybrid stone coating that allows heat to conduct faster, and retains said heat for longer when in use.COOL TOUCH HANDLE – The small frying pan features an ergonomic cool touch handle which makes the handling of the pan both efficient and comfortable. The pan handle also features a neatly placed hole that allows you to hang up the frying pan once used.SUITABLE FOR ALL HOB TYPES – This frying pan is suitable to be used on all hob types such as gas, electric, induction, and even on hot plates too. The pan comes in a stylish grey marble effect colour, ensuring it looks the part in any style of kitchen.
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here