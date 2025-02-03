Blackmoor Non Stick Frying Pan 20cm

20CM FRYING PAN – This 20cm Classic frying pan is a kitchen essential, and the go-to pan for any aspiring cook who is looking to create delicious meals for friends and family, all from the comfort of their own kitchen!

NON-STICK COATING – The non stick frying pan features an innovative coating that will ensure an efficient release of foods from the pan at all times. The pan also features a forged aluminium base, and a hybrid stone coating that allows heat to conduct faster, and retains said heat for longer when in use.

COOL TOUCH HANDLE – The small frying pan features an ergonomic cool touch handle which makes the handling of the pan both efficient and comfortable. The pan handle also features a neatly placed hole that allows you to hang up the frying pan once used.

SUITABLE FOR ALL HOB TYPES – This frying pan is suitable to be used on all hob types such as gas, electric, induction, and even on hot plates too. The pan comes in a stylish black marble effect colour, ensuring it looks the part in any style of kitchen.