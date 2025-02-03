Arden Grange Prestige Dog Food Rich in Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2 x 12kg

Arden Grange prestige rich in fresh chicken is a concentrated recipe designed to fulfil the nutritional needs of dogs with higher requirements for calories or smaller feeding portions, whether a much-loved family pet, or a working or show dog. The higher protein and fat levels promote excellent condition in a highly digestible form, which is particularly suitable for pregnant or lactating bitches and convalescing dogs. This extremely palatable diet is also suitable for the fussiest eater.

Concentrated recipe, great for higher calorie requirements. High protein and fat levels Ideal for lactating bitches and convalescing dogs

Pack size: 24kg

Ingredients

Fresh chicken (20%), chicken meat meal (min 20%), rice, maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole dried egg, fish meal, chicken digest, whole linseed, yeast, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides.

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain Colours Does Not Contain Flavours Does Not Contain Preservatives

Sold by Arden Grange (Leander International Pet Foods Limited)