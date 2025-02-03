Arden Grange Premium Dog Food Rich in Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2 x 12kg

Arden Grange premium rich in fresh chicken & rice is a complete, super premium pet food for adult dogs. Generous levels of fresh chicken make this a highly palatable and digestible diet which may be particularly beneficial for the more discerning dog! The recipe is also maize free to suit dogs with an allergy or intolerance to this ingredient.

Includes 20% fresh chicken Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe. Excludes maize

Pack size: 24kg

Ingredients

Chicken (fresh chicken 20%, chicken meat meal 20%), rice (19%), potato, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole dried egg, chicken digest, fish meal, yeast, krill, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides.

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain Colours Does Not Contain Flavours Does Not Contain Preservatives

Sold by Arden Grange (Leander International Pet Foods Limited)