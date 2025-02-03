Marketplace.
Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2 x 12kg

Arden Grange Adult - chicken & rice 2 x 12kg
Arden Grange Adult with Fresh Chicken & Rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs.It contains a high proportion of chicken which is a delicious and digestible protein source. In addition to this, the highly palatable diet benefits from prebiotics, joint supplements, krill and yucca extract to support digestion and immunity.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.
Highly palatable and digestible chicken recipeIdeal for normally active adult dogsJoint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Pack size: 24kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 27%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (26%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, krill, yeast, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives
Sold by Arden Grange (Leander International Pet Foods Limited)

