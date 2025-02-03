Marketplace.
image 1 of Arden Grange Light Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2 x 12kg

Arden Grange Light Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2 x 12kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£91.00

£91.00/each

Sold and sent by Arden Grange

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Arden Grange Light Adult - chicken & rice 2 x 12kg
Arden Grange light with fresh chicken & rice is lower in protein and oil than our standard adult range. With fewer calories, it can aid in weight reduction and the treatment of obesity. The addition of L-carnitine may help to increase the conversion of fat to energy and helps maintain lean body mass. Yucca extract is also included, since its antioxidant properties can help to combat the effects of free radicals from which obese animals are more at risk.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Adult dogs that need to lose weight.Adult dogs with a large appetite that would benefit from a low fat recipe to allow more volume of food to be fed.
Fewer calories than our standard adult dietsCan aid weight loss and the treatment of obesity,L- carnitine to aid conversion of fat to energy.
Pack size: 24kg

Ingredients

Rice (31%), maize (27%), chicken meat meal (14%), beet pulp, fresh chicken (5%), chicken digest, refined chicken oil, yeast, krill, whole dried egg, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives
Sold by Arden Grange (Leander International Pet Foods Limited)

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here