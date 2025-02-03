Arden Grange Light Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2 x 12kg

Arden Grange Light Adult - chicken & rice 2 x 12kg

Arden Grange light with fresh chicken & rice is lower in protein and oil than our standard adult range. With fewer calories, it can aid in weight reduction and the treatment of obesity. The addition of L-carnitine may help to increase the conversion of fat to energy and helps maintain lean body mass. Yucca extract is also included, since its antioxidant properties can help to combat the effects of free radicals from which obese animals are more at risk. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Adult dogs that need to lose weight. Adult dogs with a large appetite that would benefit from a low fat recipe to allow more volume of food to be fed.

Fewer calories than our standard adult diets Can aid weight loss and the treatment of obesity, L- carnitine to aid conversion of fat to energy.

Pack size: 24kg

Ingredients

Rice (31%), maize (27%), chicken meat meal (14%), beet pulp, fresh chicken (5%), chicken digest, refined chicken oil, yeast, krill, whole dried egg, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Additives

Does Not Contain Colours Does Not Contain Flavours Does Not Contain Preservatives

