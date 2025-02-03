Totum The Grinch Paint Magnets

Make your own fun The Grinch magnets with this licensed magnetic painting set. It comes with 5 magnets and a magnetic keyring for you to decorate, and also comes with 11 different coloured beads, an applicator a tray to collect the beads and 2 sheets of stickers. Suits ages 5 years plus.

The Grinch licensed Comes with 5 magnets and a key ring to decorate Suits ages 5 years plus

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)