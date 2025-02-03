Corgi Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the wonderful musical adventure that is “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” The movie is loosely based on the 1964 novel by Ian Fleming with the screen adaptation written by iconic children’s author Roald Dahl and directed by Ken Hughes. To mark this anniversary, we’re proud to re-introduce the iconic 1:45 scale car back into the Corgi range. The wings are moveable and the car will contain all four characters from the original November 1968 release, Dick Van Dyke’s character Caractacus Potts, Adrian Hall’s Jeremy Potts, Heather Ripley’s Jemima Potts and Sally Ann Howes’ Truly Scrumptious Scale 1:45 Length 128mm

Detailed diecast vehicle for adult collectors Authentic representation of this film favourite 1:45 Scale

Sold by Gaugemaster (GAUGEMASTER CONTROLS LIMITED)