Lexibook BT018FZ Disney Frozen II Bluetooth Speaker with Radio

A high quality portable speaker in a compact size (11.7 x 3.8 x 7.8 cm) for easy transport in a bag.

A beautiful design from the Disney Frozen 2 movie, featuring Anna and Elsa!

Bluetooth connectivity connects wirelessly with your smartphones, tablets, and other audio devices equipped with Bluetooth technology.

Sleek design with fabric finish on the front, soft silicone finish case, and control buttons on the top

With USB port and micro SD / TF card port (up to 64 GB)!

With FM Radio.

True Wireless Stereo function: Sync 2 together to enjoy stereo sound

It can be taken everywhere thanks to its handle and its built-in battery (300mAh). Rechargeable via micro USB cable (included).