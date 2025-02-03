Marketplace.
image 1 of Lexibook MIC80PA Paw Patrol Lighting Microphone with Melodies and Sound Effects

Lexibook MIC80PA Paw Patrol Lighting Microphone with Melodies and Sound Effects

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.99

£17.99/each

Sold and sent by Rashmian Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Lexibook MIC80PA Paw Patrol Lighting Microphone with Melodies and Sound Effects
A perfect lighting microphone for budding singers! Lights effects: sing along with the multicolored lights of the mic head! Applause sounds are included to cheer you while singing! Demo melodies are included, for hours of singing and dancing! Built-in Speaker.Power Supply: 2 x AA/LR6 batteries of 1.5V (not included). 3 years and up
Demo MelodiesLight EffectsIncludes Applause Sound Effect
Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here