Lexibook MIC80PA Paw Patrol Lighting Microphone with Melodies and Sound Effects

A perfect lighting microphone for budding singers! Lights effects: sing along with the multicolored lights of the mic head! Applause sounds are included to cheer you while singing! Demo melodies are included, for hours of singing and dancing! Built-in Speaker.

Power Supply: 2 x AA/LR6 batteries of 1.5V (not included). 3 years and up