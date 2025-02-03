Lexibook JL1895 Handheld Console Mini Cyber Arcade 150 Games

All of the great video game classics in one console! 150 built-in games with 8-bit graphics: arcade, logic, action… and many more to discover!

1.8’’ (4.5 cm) LCD color screen, power supply: 3 x LR03/AAA batteries (not included), compact size to bring it everywhere! Built-in speaker with an adjustable volume level.

Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years. For use under adult supervision