Marketplace.
image 1 of Lexibook DJ150 Stacam Instant Print Kids Camera with SD Card

Lexibook DJ150 Stacam Instant Print Kids Camera with SD Card

No ratings yet

Write a review

£59.99

£59.99/each

Sold and sent by Rashmian Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Lexibook DJ150 Stacam Instant Print Kids Camera with SD Card
Instantly snap, print, and cherish life's moments with high-quality black and white prints (2''x4''). Record videos, relive memories, and groove to your favorite tunes, all in one device! Choose photo size, print quality, video resolution, speed, and loop.Store up to 30,000 photos on the included 32GB SD card. Capture the magic day and night with the built-in flash.Explore your videography skills with the integrated HD camcorder function. Print up to 250 photos with 3 included paper rolls, plus an option to print labels!
Prints 2" X 4" Black & White PhotosIncludes 32GB SD CardIncludes 3 x Paper Rolls
Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here