Lexibook DJ150 Stacam Instant Print Kids Camera with SD Card

Instantly snap, print, and cherish life's moments with high-quality black and white prints (2''x4''). Record videos, relive memories, and groove to your favorite tunes, all in one device! Choose photo size, print quality, video resolution, speed, and loop.

Store up to 30,000 photos on the included 32GB SD card. Capture the magic day and night with the built-in flash.

Explore your videography skills with the integrated HD camcorder function. Print up to 250 photos with 3 included paper rolls, plus an option to print labels!