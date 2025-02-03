Marketplace.
image 1 of Lexibook BT018SP Marvel Spiderman Bluetooth Speaker with Radio

Lexibook BT018SP Marvel Spiderman Bluetooth Speaker with Radio

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Rashmian Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Lexibook BT018SP Marvel Spiderman Bluetooth Speaker with Radio
A high quality portable speaker in a compact size (11.7 x 3.8 x 7.8 cm) for easy transport in a bag. A great Spiderman design. Bluetooth connectivity connects wirelessly with your smartphones, tablets, and other audio devices equipped with Bluetooth technology. Sleek design with fabric finish on the front, soft silicone finish case, and control buttons on the top. With USB port and micro SD / TF card port (up to 64 GB)! With FM Radio. True Wireless Stereo function: Sync 2 together to enjoy stereo sound. It can be taken everywhere thanks to its handle and its built-in battery (300mAh). Rechargeable via micro USB cable (included).
Bluetooth SpeakerRechargeable BatteryTrue Wireless Stereo
Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here