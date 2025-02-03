Marketplace.
image 1 of TP Up All-in-one 8ft Trampoline Bundle

All in one bundle! Comes with an anchor kit, ladder and cover. Everything you need in one set!Safer fun! Features protective bounce pads so your little ones are protected from the springs at all times!Built to last! Galvanised steel frame, perfect for vigorous trampolining ensures your trampoline will last for years!Designed for optimum fun! Good bounce performance from responsive springs!Product DetailsThe 8ft TP UP Trampoline will be childrens favourite spot in the garden. Featuring quality materials for safety and durability, this will be a go to garden staple year after year.With a secure enclosure and protective padding helping to keep your child safe as they play, the UP trampoline also has a robust base with strong springs helping your child to get the perfect bounce.All in one bundle! Comes with an anchor kit, ladder and cover. Everything you need in one set!Safer fun! Features protective bounce pads so your little ones are protected from the springs at all times!Built to last! Galvanised steel frame, perfect for vigorous trampolining ensures your trampoline will last for years!Designed for optimum fun! Good bounce performance from responsive springs!Good bounce performanceAlso available in 10ft and 12ftComes with TP Trampoline accessories: cover, ladder and anchor down kitAges 6+Guarantee: 1 yearMax weight: 150kgDomestic use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 15SSize: 8ftFootprint diameter: 244cmMat diameter: 201cmGround to entrance height: 60cmAssembled product height: 246cmPrimary material: Galvanized steelGuarantee: 1 year all parts.Maximum user weight: Maximum single user weight 100kg.Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.Order before 1pm for free next working day delivery. Orders after 1pm will arrive in two working days. The item will be sent by a courier service that can be tracked.
