TP Up All-in-one 8ft Trampoline Bundle

All in one bundle! Comes with an anchor kit, ladder and cover. Everything you need in one set!

Safer fun! Features protective bounce pads so your little ones are protected from the springs at all times!

Built to last! Galvanised steel frame, perfect for vigorous trampolining ensures your trampoline will last for years!

Designed for optimum fun! Good bounce performance from responsive springs!

Product Details

The 8ft TP UP Trampoline will be childrens favourite spot in the garden. Featuring quality materials for safety and durability, this will be a go to garden staple year after year.

With a secure enclosure and protective padding helping to keep your child safe as they play, the UP trampoline also has a robust base with strong springs helping your child to get the perfect bounce.

Good bounce performance

Also available in 10ft and 12ft

Comes with TP Trampoline accessories: cover, ladder and anchor down kit

Ages 6+

Guarantee: 1 year

Max weight: 150kg

Domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 15S

Size: 8ft

Footprint diameter: 244cm

Mat diameter: 201cm

Ground to entrance height: 60cm

Assembled product height: 246cm

Primary material: Galvanized steel

Guarantee: 1 year all parts.

Maximum user weight: Maximum single user weight 100kg.

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.

