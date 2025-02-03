Marketplace.
Rio Water Flosser and Oral Irrigator

£40.00

£40.00/each

Rio Water Flosser and Oral Irrigator
Flossing excellence with the convenience of being cordless and rechargeableWater flossing provides cleaning deep between teeth and below the gum line for better gum and oral healthWater flossing is gentle on the teeth and gums, removing more plaque and debris from between the teeth than manual brushing and penetrating deeper than flossing alone.3 cleansing modes: Normal - for removing particles of food trapped between teeth; Pulse – for deeper penetration, removing plaque causing bacteria, massaging gums and rinsing between teeth and gums; Soft - for sensitive gumsAngled nozzle helps precisely direct jet to gaps between teeth and along the gum lineCleans between all the teeth in 60 secondsCan be used with your favourite mouthwashRechargeable – runs for 3 weeks on a single chargeHigh capacity, easy-fill reservoirIXP7 – water proofThe Rio Water Flosser and Oral Irrigator™ gives flossing excellence with the convenience of being cordless and rechargeable. Water flossing provides cleaning deep between teeth and below the gum line for better gum and oral health. Water flossing is gentle on the teeth and gums, removing more plaque and debris from between the teeth than manual brushing and penetrating deeper than flossing alone.
