Rio Water Flosser and Oral Irrigator

Flossing excellence with the convenience of being cordless and rechargeable

Water flossing provides cleaning deep between teeth and below the gum line for better gum and oral health

Water flossing is gentle on the teeth and gums, removing more plaque and debris from between the teeth than manual brushing and penetrating deeper than flossing alone.

3 cleansing modes: Normal - for removing particles of food trapped between teeth; Pulse – for deeper penetration, removing plaque causing bacteria, massaging gums and rinsing between teeth and gums; Soft - for sensitive gums

Angled nozzle helps precisely direct jet to gaps between teeth and along the gum line

Cleans between all the teeth in 60 seconds

Can be used with your favourite mouthwash

Rechargeable – runs for 3 weeks on a single charge

High capacity, easy-fill reservoir

IXP7 – water proof

