Phoenix Fitness Compartment Protein Shaker Bottle - Purple

Enhance your fitness routine with the Phoenix Fitness 500ml Protein Shaker, designed for optimal performance and convenience. This multifunctional shaker features a 500ml main compartment, with a total capacity of 700ml including its handy storage compartments for protein powder, pills, supplements, and vitamins. Perfect for keeping you replenished and ready for any workout or busy day.

The shaker is equipped with a stainless steel mixer that ensures smooth, lump-free shakes, smoothies, and juices every time. Measurement markings on the side of the bottle allow you to precisely control the nutrition and ingredients in each drink, perfecting your recipes for optimal results.

Travel-friendly and leakproof, the Phoenix Fitness Protein Shaker is ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone committed to a healthy lifestyle. Constructed from high-quality BPA-free plastic, it’s built to withstand bumps and drops, ensuring long-lasting durability during your most intense workouts.

Designed for ease of use, the shaker features detachable components for effortless cleaning, making post-workout maintenance a breeze. Whether you’re at the gym or on the go, this protein shaker is your ideal companion for maintaining peak performance and convenience.