Phoenix Fitness Protein Shaker - Teal

Achieve your fitness goals with the Phoenix Fitness 600ml Protein Shaker Bottle, designed to simplify your pre- and post-workout nutrition. This practical shaker bottle offers a perfect blend of functionality and ease of use, making it ideal for preparing protein shakes, smoothies, and juices.

Featuring an expertly designed mixer ball, this shaker ensures smooth, perfectly blended, and lump-free drinks every time. The leak-proof design includes a screw-on lid with a flip-top cap, allowing you to take your shaker bottle anywhere without worrying about spills.

Constructed from high-quality, BPA-free plastic, the Phoenix Fitness Shaker Bottle is built to endure daily use, including bumps and drops, ensuring long-lasting durability. With its 600ml capacity, it provides ample space for your shakes, helping you stay hydrated and optimise your workouts.

Available in Grey, Teal, and Pink, this stylish shaker is not only practical but also adds a touch of flair to your fitness routine.

Stay on top of your hydration and nutrition with the Phoenix Fitness 600ml Protein Shaker Bottle, combining durability and style for effective fitness support.

Mixer Ball

Our gym bottle includes an expertly designed mixer ball which ensures smooth, perfectly blended and lump-free shakes, smoothies and juices every time.

Leak-proof Design

Designed with a screw-on lid with a flip top cap, take our travel-friendly bottle anywhere without worrying about spills, keeping you replenished on-the-go.

BPA-free

Made from high-quality BPA-free plastic, Phoenix Fitness’ 600ml protein shaker is built to withstand bumps and drops, ensuring long-lasting durability.