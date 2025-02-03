Supa Premium Fat Ball Feeder With Tray

The Supa Premium Fat Ball Feeder is an all metal construction and has been specifically designed for the feeding of both netted and un-netted Fat Balls. The base tray acts as a supplementary feeding station and guards against debris falling to the ground with the potential to attract unwanted guests. Always site hanging feeder away from Nest Boxes and out of reach of potential predators. Always ensure a source of clean fresh water is available all year round. This feeder is a registered design of Supa Ltd both in the UK and Europe. UK Registered Design Number: 4027303 Community Registered Design Number: 002204503-0001 It is always worthwhile cleaning your feeder occasionally with warm water a mild detergent or a disinfectant solution to avoid a build-up of bacteria. Ensure in your garden that the wild birds have access to a source of water at all times. The Supa Wild Bird Water Drinker is ideal for this purpose.

Sold by Fetch