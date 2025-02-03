FatFace Mischievous Cats Cat Cosy Bed 50cm

This Cat Cosy offers the ideal space for cats to retreat, with its high sides creating the perfect cosy space! A colourful collection of cheerful and mischievous cats printed on 100% cotton, paired with a soft cream sherpa fleece. The sherpa fleece is knitted in the UK and made from 100% recycled fibres, from recycled plastic bottles. FatFace cotton products supports more sustainable cotton farming. The bed is made with Ecoflex filling, which is made from a majority of recycled fibres. This Spring Bond material is hypoallergenic, chemical free and 100% recyclable. It features an ‘S’ shape structure for enhanced recovery and long lasting comfort. The mattress is filled with a soft and fluffy polyester fibre filling which provides a lot of warmth and comfort. Made from a blend of standard and recycled PET flake, made from recycled plastic bottles which are cleansed, shredded and heated to form fibres. Both fillings are fire retardent to British Standard 5852.

