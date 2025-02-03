Marketplace.
FatFace Mischievous Cats Cat Cosy Bed 50cm

FatFace Mischievous Cats Cat Cosy Bed 50cm

This Cat Cosy offers the ideal space for cats to retreat, with its high sides creating the perfect cosy space! A colourful collection of cheerful and mischievous cats printed on 100% cotton, paired with a soft cream sherpa fleece. The sherpa fleece is knitted in the UK and made from 100% recycled fibres, from recycled plastic bottles. FatFace cotton products supports more sustainable cotton farming. The bed is made with Ecoflex filling, which is made from a majority of recycled fibres. This Spring Bond material is hypoallergenic, chemical free and 100% recyclable. It features an ‘S’ shape structure for enhanced recovery and long lasting comfort. The mattress is filled with a soft and fluffy polyester fibre filling which provides a lot of warmth and comfort. Made from a blend of standard and recycled PET flake, made from recycled plastic bottles which are cleansed, shredded and heated to form fibres. Both fillings are fire retardent to British Standard 5852.
Printed on 100% cotton, paired with a soft cream sherpa fleeceThe sherpa fleece is knitted in the UK and made from 100% recycled fibres, from recycled plastic bottlesThe bed is made with Ecoflex filling
