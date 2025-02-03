Cat n Caboodle Carnival Ball Cat Teaser

The Carnival Ball Cat Teaser from the Cat 'n' Caboodle range at Happy Pet, is a fantastic brightly coloured toy that will entice your cat to jump up and keep active. The teaser is a great toy for helping the cat bond with its owner. The teaser has a ball attached which has colourful features attached to that. You will have you cat pouncing around in seconds and they will be kept entertained for hours with this teaser. The long handle will keep the owner safe from the cats paws, as in excitement the cat will be pouncing higher and higher

