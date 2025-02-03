CJ's Kitten Friendly Milled Wood Pellet Cat Litter 10L

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The only branded kitten specific cat litter for sale in the UK. Specifically designed to aid the litter training of kittens and young adult cats. The milled wood pellets are small and easy to move for kittens' tiny paws. The litter is dust extracted to protect developing lungs. Small granules instantly abosorb moisture; and as such, prevent odour build up. The natural antibacterial properties of the softwood also prevent germ build up. All in all, the perfect choice for your kitten.

The only branded kitten specific cat litter for sale in the UK. Specifically designed to aid the litter training of kittens and young adult cats. The milled wood pellets are small and easy to move for kittens' tiny paws. The litter is dust extracted to protect developing lungs. Small granules instantly abosorb moisture; and as such, prevent odour build up. The natural antibacterial properties of the softwood also prevent germ build up. All in all, the perfect choice for your kitten.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.