The Bird House Playtime (Multiwood 3) Bird Toy

This Playtime (Multiwood 3) Bird Toy in The Bird House range by Happy Pet is recommended for parrots and larger birds. This brightly coloured toy is made from wood and rope has been designed using non-toxic colours and dyes. Guaranteed to encourage natural chewing, shredding and playing the Multiwood 3 will prevent unwanted feather picking. A great accessory to brighten up your birds cage.

