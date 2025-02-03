Marketplace.
Petsentials Puppy Training Pads 105 Pack

Petsentials Puppy Training Pads 105 Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.49

£22.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Petsentials Puppy Training Pads 105 Pack
These Disposable Puppy Training Pads Make House Training Easy. To Encourage Use, They Feature A Special Scent To Attract Your Canine Friend. They Are Super Absorbent, Locking In Both Moisture And Odour. Durable And Easy To Dispose Of, These Pads Are A Hygienic Way To House Train Young Puppies.
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here