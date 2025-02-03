Marketplace.
The Bird House Playtime (Multiwood 2) Bird Toy

The Bird House Playtime (Multiwood 2) Bird Toy

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.49

£11.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Bird House Playtime (Multiwood 2) Bird Toy
This brightly coloured wooden bird toy is recommended for parrots and larger birds. This parrot toy has been made from wood and has been designed using non-toxic dyes so is completely safe for birds to chew and gnaw at. Guaranteed to encourage natural chewing and playing, this Playtime (Multiwood 2) Bird Toy will prevent unwanted feather picking. This bird toy for parrots and larger birds is a great accessory to brighten up your bird's cage as well as attracting the birds to chew and play with it for hours preventing any boredom or lethargy. Made primarily from wood, this bird toy comes with a metal clip that can be attached to the bird's cage.
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here