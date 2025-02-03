The Bird House Playtime (Multiwood 2) Bird Toy

This brightly coloured wooden bird toy is recommended for parrots and larger birds. This parrot toy has been made from wood and has been designed using non-toxic dyes so is completely safe for birds to chew and gnaw at. Guaranteed to encourage natural chewing and playing, this Playtime (Multiwood 2) Bird Toy will prevent unwanted feather picking. This bird toy for parrots and larger birds is a great accessory to brighten up your bird's cage as well as attracting the birds to chew and play with it for hours preventing any boredom or lethargy. Made primarily from wood, this bird toy comes with a metal clip that can be attached to the bird's cage.

Sold by Fetch