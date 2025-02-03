Marketplace.
Peckish Secret Garden Dining Station

Peckish Secret Garden Dining Station

No ratings yet

Write a review

£27.89

£27.89/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Peckish Secret Garden Dining Station
The Peckish Secret Garden Dining Station features a decorative leaf design and antique finish, its perfect for hanging a source of food and water. It will blend perfectly in the outdoors and attract colourful birds to brighten up your garden. Its steel powder coated construction ensures a durable product and an attractive hand finish. No tools are required for construction, it simply screws together.
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here