Marketplace.
Supa Multi-purpose Nesting Box

Supa Multi-purpose Nesting Box

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Supa Multi-purpose Nesting Box
Supa Multi Purpose Nesting Box is suitable for many of the species of wild birds that are likely to nest in your garden as the box can be used either in its original form or by removing the two screws which hold the front panel in place it transforms into an open fronted nesting box. The base of the nesting box has a small gap in it so that the birds can easily clean the box out. Position the nest box so that it is sheltered from rain, wind and strong sunlight. It is recommended that the box is fixed between 1.5 and 5 metres above the ground.
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here