Supa Multi-purpose Nesting Box

Supa Multi Purpose Nesting Box is suitable for many of the species of wild birds that are likely to nest in your garden as the box can be used either in its original form or by removing the two screws which hold the front panel in place it transforms into an open fronted nesting box. The base of the nesting box has a small gap in it so that the birds can easily clean the box out. Position the nest box so that it is sheltered from rain, wind and strong sunlight. It is recommended that the box is fixed between 1.5 and 5 metres above the ground.

