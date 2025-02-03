Pettex Roman Gravel Black Sand 8kg

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Roman Decorative Aquarium Gravel Is The Ideal Way To Enhance The Appearance Of Your Fish Tank. Chosen From Selected Silicate Aggregates Known For Their Inert Properties In A Choice Of Natural Stones Or Coated In A Colourfast Resin For Trouble Free Fish Keeping. Suitable For All Types Of Aquarium Set-Ups Including Coldwater, Tropical And Saltwater. Roman Decorative Aquarium Gravel Is Also The Perfect Planting Medium Due To Its Finer Size. Increased Surface Area Allows For Improved Anaerobic Activity. Will Not Change The Ph Of The Water.

Roman Decorative Aquarium Gravel Is The Ideal Way To Enhance The Appearance Of Your Fish Tank. Chosen From Selected Silicate Aggregates Known For Their Inert Properties In A Choice Of Natural Stones Or Coated In A Colourfast Resin For Trouble Free Fish Keeping. Suitable For All Types Of Aquarium Set-Ups Including Coldwater, Tropical And Saltwater. Roman Decorative Aquarium Gravel Is Also The Perfect Planting Medium Due To Its Finer Size. Increased Surface Area Allows For Improved Anaerobic Activity. Will Not Change The Ph Of The Water.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.