The Nuttery Helix Seed Squirrel Proof Wild Bird Feeder

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Strong organically coated steel. Squirrel and predator proof. New locking mechanism with improved 'no mess' base. Attracts a variety of birds year round. All weather resistant. Easy to fill and clean.

Strong organically coated steel. Squirrel and predator proof. New locking mechanism with improved 'no mess' base. Attracts a variety of birds year round. All weather resistant. Easy to fill and clean.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.