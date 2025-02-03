Beeztees Puppy Rubber Play Ball Green 6cm

Puppies are full of energy, but are not allowed to go on long walks. With the Beeztees Puppy Playball you make sure that your puppy can lose energy. This ball is made of rubber and can be used, among other things, to learn how to fetch. Throw the ball not immediately away, but first start learning it to release it when commanding. This ball has a nice paw print and can also be used to play alone with. The toy contains a vanilla smell, to make it even more attractive. - Made of rubber - Can be used to fetch - Including vanilla scent - Available in 2 different colors Measurement: diameter 6 cm

Sold by Fetch