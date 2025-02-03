Ferplast Geo Plastic Tank Medium Mixed Colours 23.2x15.3x16.6cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Should you need to return this item, please ensure the product is packaged appropriately. We are unable to offer a refund if appropriate measures have not been taken to protect the item in transit. Our customer care team are on hand should you have any questions or need of advice in this area.

Plastic tank with lidPlease Note: Should you need to return this item, please ensure the product is packaged appropriately. We are unable to offer a refund if appropriate measures have not been taken to protect the item in transit. Our customer care team are on hand should you have any questions or need of advice in this area.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.