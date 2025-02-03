Classic Plastic Lattice Play Balls 2pc 50mm - Pack of 12

Lightweight and fun Plastic Lattice Play Ball are cat toys from Classic's range of Play Time Toys for Cats.

A pack of 2 lightweight Plastic Lattice Play Balls, each wtih a bell; gently toss or roll these toys for your cat to catch, or chase, or allow your cat to play with these delightful toys independently.

Toys should be replaced when damaged or worn; check regularly for signs of damage or wear; supervised play is recommended.

Size 50mm diameter