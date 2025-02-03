Marketplace.
Classic Plastic Lattice Play Balls 2pc 50mm - Pack of 12

Classic Plastic Lattice Play Balls 2pc 50mm - Pack of 12

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.19

£17.19/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Classic Plastic Lattice Play Balls 2pc 50mm - Pack of 12
Lightweight and fun Plastic Lattice Play Ball are cat toys from Classic's range of Play Time Toys for Cats.A pack of 2 lightweight Plastic Lattice Play Balls, each wtih a bell; gently toss or roll these toys for your cat to catch, or chase, or allow your cat to play with these delightful toys independently.Toys should be replaced when damaged or worn; check regularly for signs of damage or wear; supervised play is recommended.Size 50mm diameter
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here