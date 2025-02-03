Classic Furry Fluffy Mice 3pc 50mm - Pack of 6

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Classic Furry Fluff Catnip Mouse Toy will keep your mog entertained for hours.These fun, fluffy mice are filled with high-quality, Canadian catnip, sure to send any cat into a feline frenzy!; The stimulation provided by these exciting toys is great exercise for your cat, particularly benefiting indoor cats that may not get as much exercise.This pack contains 3 mice in a range of fun colours for longer lasting fun!Each pack contains 3 mice.

Classic Furry Fluff Catnip Mouse Toy will keep your mog entertained for hours.These fun, fluffy mice are filled with high-quality, Canadian catnip, sure to send any cat into a feline frenzy!; The stimulation provided by these exciting toys is great exercise for your cat, particularly benefiting indoor cats that may not get as much exercise.This pack contains 3 mice in a range of fun colours for longer lasting fun!Each pack contains 3 mice.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.