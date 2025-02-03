Classic Chewtopia Fetch Ball Grey/Purple (Pack of 6)

Aerodynamically designed for greater throwing distances and is compatible with both the Chewtopia Ball Launcher as well as most standard-sized ball launchers. The Chewtopia Fetch Ball is a great toy for dog and owner exercise, stimulation, and bonding.

Moulded contours for easy grip

Perfect hard-wearing alternative to a tennis ball

Hollowed-out middle section ideal for tying rope through or hiding

Helps to reduce dog stress and boredom