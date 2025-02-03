Outpaws Splash Pool and Sprinkler

A fun and practical accessory to regulate your dog's temperature while keeping them occupied, this pet pool is ideal for those hot summer days. The large, circular cooling mat is made from thick material that's durable enough to prevent punctures, and is wide enough for dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages to make a splash. Easy to use, simply place the mat in your garden and connect the hose to the valve to give the attached sprinkler a steady jet of water. You can even adjust the pressure, so your four-legged friend is bound to stay cool and have a great time playing in the spray.

Sold by Fetch