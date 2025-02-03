Marketplace.
Outpaws Splash Pool and Sprinkler

Outpaws Splash Pool and Sprinkler

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.49

£13.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Outpaws Splash Pool and Sprinkler
A fun and practical accessory to regulate your dog's temperature while keeping them occupied, this pet pool is ideal for those hot summer days. The large, circular cooling mat is made from thick material that's durable enough to prevent punctures, and is wide enough for dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages to make a splash. Easy to use, simply place the mat in your garden and connect the hose to the valve to give the attached sprinkler a steady jet of water. You can even adjust the pressure, so your four-legged friend is bound to stay cool and have a great time playing in the spray.
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here