FURminator Dog & Cat Grooming Bathing Brush

Monthly bathing helps remove the build up of dirt and loose hair, and keeps your pet smelling fresh. The FURminator bathing brush makes bathing your pet easier and more effective. Fill the container with shampoo or conditioner and press the button to dispense the product into your pet's wet hair. The bristles loosen pet hair and helps shampoo and conditioner to easily reach your pet's skin.

