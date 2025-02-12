Marketplace.
image 1 of FURminator Dog & Cat Grooming Bathing Brush

FURminator Dog & Cat Grooming Bathing Brush

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.47

£10.47/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

FURminator Dog & Cat Grooming Bathing Brush
Monthly bathing helps remove the build up of dirt and loose hair, and keeps your pet smelling fresh. The FURminator bathing brush makes bathing your pet easier and more effective.Fill the container with shampoo or conditioner and press the button to dispense the product into your pet's wet hair. The bristles loosen pet hair and helps shampoo and conditioner to easily reach your pet's skin.
Makes bathing your pet easier and more effectiveEasy press button dispenses the product into your pet's wet hairThe bristles loosen pet hair making it easier to reach your pet's skin
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here