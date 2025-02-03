Mikki Easy Grooming Nail Clipper Small

_ Precision Cutting Blades With A Safety Stop To Prevent Over Cutting

_ Spring Loaded Safety Lock - For Secure Storage

Your Pet's Claw Has Blood Vessels Known As The â€˜Quick'. It Is Important That You Do Not Cut Into This Area. It Is Easier To Locate The Quick By Looking On The Underside Of The Nail, If In Doubt Seek Advice Of Your Vet Or Pet Groomer.

Hold Your Pet's Foot Carefully And Ensure That You Are In Complete Control Before Starting To Trim The Nail. Cut In One Smooth Action. The Safety Stop Can Be Used To Ensure That You Cut Off A Small Amount At A Time.

Important: Keep Out Of Reach Of Children. Use Extra Care When Using Any Grooming Aid With Sharp Edges.