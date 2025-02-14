Marketplace.
image 1 of Bio-Catolet Non Clumping Cat Litter 25L

Bio-Catolet Non Clumping Cat Litter 25L

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.69

£12.69/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bio-Catolet Non Clumping Cat Litter 25L
Lightweight Non-Clumping Recycled Paper Based Cat Litter 25Ltr by Bio-Catolet is an extremely absorbent, dust free, all natural 100% biodegradable cat litter.Recycled Paper Based Non-Clumping Cat Litter 25Ltr by Bio-Catolet is:Made from residual cellulose (waste paper), pressed to form an absorbent granuleGentle on your cats pawsInsect Repellent and prevents bacterial growthEasy disposal via the household waste bin, compost heap or can be incinerated
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here