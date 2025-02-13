FURminator Cat Undercoat Deshedding Tool Short Hair Medium/Large

Use the FURminator Undercoat De-shedding Tool weekly, for 10 to 20 minutes, and reduce loose hair from shedding, up to 90%. The FURminator Undercoat De-shedding Tools are designed to safely remove loose hair from your pet's undercoat - available for dogs and cats of all sizes and hair lengths, even small animal and equine, you'll be sure to find the right tool for your pet. The curved edge is designed to fit your pet's natural shape, providing safety and comfort as you groom. The stainless steel edge reaches through your pet's topcoat to safely and easily remove loose undercoat hair, without damaging their topcoat or skin. The skin guard helps the tool safely glide over your pet's skin, preventing digging in at the edges. De-shedding is easier than ever, with the FURejector button - simply press down to release collected hair as you groom, leaving your other hand free to safely hold your pet. When you're done, push and hold down to extend the edge guard to protect the tool when storing.

Reduces loose hair from shedding Curved edge is designed to fit your pet's natural shape Skin guard to protect your pet's skin

Sold by Fetch