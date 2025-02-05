Marketplace.
image 1 of FURminator Pet Hair Collector

FURminator Pet Hair Collector

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.86

£12.86/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

FURminator Pet Hair Collector
The FURminator Hair Collection Tool easily removes embedded pet hair from clothing, furniture and fabrics. Use the roller to lift and collect pet hair, twisting the knob to trap the hair in the chamber for easy emptying, without the need for disposable rollers.
Easily removes embedded pet hair from clothingUse the roller to lift and collect pet hairNo need for disposable rollers
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here