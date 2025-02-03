Nylabone Rhino Teether Puppy Chew Toy Small

The puppy stage is a critical opportunity for teaching your pup good playing habits. Puppies use their mouths to explore their surroundings, to play, and especially to relieve teething discomfort. With positive reinforcement, pups will learn that playtime is not only encouraged, but also a fun pastime to enjoy into adulthood! These Nylabone toys are made with a soft, flexible rubber, making them gentle on your puppy's mouth. Ingredients - 95-99% Nylon, <5% Artificial vanilla flavour.

Scrape on a hard, rough surface - to liven up the flavour and excite your dog Easy maintenance - give them a scrub with a brush under warm water, using mild, non-toxic detergent, and rinse thoroughly These non-edible chews are made with nylon -for long lasting use

Sold by Fetch