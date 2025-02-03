Classic Hamster See-Saw (Pack of 4)

The Classic Small Animal See-Saw is the perfect toy for your furry friend and the ideal addition to their cage. Manufactured (using gnaw-resistant toughened plastic) toy/play tunnel. Supplied in strikingly bright colours, the Classic See-Saw will allow your small animal to get some exercise and have some fun at the same time.

Made from toughened, gnaw resistant plastic - For extra product lifespan Breathing holes positioned throughout the See-Saw - For increased pet safety Bright colours - For increased small pet stimulation

Sold by Fetch