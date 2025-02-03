Go Smooth 60 Second Foot File Hard Skin Remover

Skip the salon pedicure and indulge your feet at home with the Go Smooth 60 Second Pedi. Remove the build-up of problematic and painful hard skin with ease. Leaves feet silky smooth in seconds Choice of interchangeable roller heads: gentle or coarse Up to 60 minutes run time when fully charged IPX5 water-resistant for use in the shower Use on wet or dry skin USB rechargeable LED battery level digital display Skip the salon pedicure and indulge your feet at home with the Go Smooth 60 Second Pedi. Use on wet or dry skin to effortlessly polish away rough skin leaving soles soft and smooth in seconds. Switch to the coarser roller to remove the build-up of problematic and painful hard skin with ease.

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd