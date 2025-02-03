Marketplace.
image 1 of Alltec Hobby Paddle & Balls Set

Alltec Hobby Paddle & Balls Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.99

£34.99/each

Sold and sent by Mad HQ

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Alltec Hobby Paddle & Balls Set
The Alltec set from Schildkrot contains 2 pieces of the new innovative outdoor rackets made of a 2-component plastic. A hard, torsion-resistant core made of dark gray plastic plus a second, injected, soft, non-slip (rubber-like) plastic in green or blue for grip, secure grip, spin, acceleration, etc. These innovative racket can easily keep up with any mid-range wooden leisure club! At the same time, they are waterproof (so they can sometimes be forgotten in the garden when it rains), they are washable and therefore more hygienic (ideal for public facilities such as schools, youth racket, parish homes, etc.).
Washable and therefore more hygienicRacket is also equipped with an ergo handle (better & comfortable to hold)Contains 2 pieces of the new innovative outdoor rackets made of a 2-component plastic
Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)

View all Racket & Paddle Sports

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here