Alltec Hobby Paddle & Balls Set

The Alltec set from Schildkrot contains 2 pieces of the new innovative outdoor rackets made of a 2-component plastic. A hard, torsion-resistant core made of dark gray plastic plus a second, injected, soft, non-slip (rubber-like) plastic in green or blue for grip, secure grip, spin, acceleration, etc. These innovative racket can easily keep up with any mid-range wooden leisure club! At the same time, they are waterproof (so they can sometimes be forgotten in the garden when it rains), they are washable and therefore more hygienic (ideal for public facilities such as schools, youth racket, parish homes, etc.).

Washable and therefore more hygienic Racket is also equipped with an ergo handle (better & comfortable to hold) Contains 2 pieces of the new innovative outdoor rackets made of a 2-component plastic

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)