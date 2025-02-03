Champs 400 Cover Set

The new Champs 400 cover set from Donic-Schildkrot is a high-quality and very extensively equipped table tennis set in reasonable leisure quality, also for school sports. Included are 2 level 400 racket with an ITTF approved jade surface with pimples inside (smooth surface). Under the surface there is a 1.5mm thick sponge, which gives the racket a good amount of self-acceleration, but at the same time also enough ball control during leisure games.

Environmentally friendly, certified wood from the organisation FSCTM Gives the racket a good amount of self-acceleration High-quality & very extensively equipped table tennis set

