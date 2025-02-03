Marketplace.
BBE Body-Bag Inc Straps & Swivel

£109.99

£109.99/each

Sold and sent by Mad HQ

BBE Body-Bag Inc Straps & Swivel
The Boxing Body Bag is designed with an 'hourglass' shape to mimic the shape of a human opponent and provide a full-body striking experience. Complete with straps and swivel, it can be hung from a ceiling for a complete boxing training experience. This body bag is meticulously crafted from PU Leather with a textile filling to withstand rigorous workouts, and remain a durable and resilient training tool. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced boxer, this punch bag is an ideal tool to refine your strikes and enhance your overall performance.
Effortless setup: Includes straps and swivel for easy installationRealistic full-body striking: Different from a typical punch bag, this boxing body bag's design simulates a full-body striking experienceDurable design: Crafted for durability, this Boxing Body Bag endures intense workouts for long lasting performance
Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)

