BBE Body-Bag Inc Straps & Swivel

The Boxing Body Bag is designed with an 'hourglass' shape to mimic the shape of a human opponent and provide a full-body striking experience. Complete with straps and swivel, it can be hung from a ceiling for a complete boxing training experience. This body bag is meticulously crafted from PU Leather with a textile filling to withstand rigorous workouts, and remain a durable and resilient training tool. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced boxer, this punch bag is an ideal tool to refine your strikes and enhance your overall performance.

Effortless setup: Includes straps and swivel for easy installation Realistic full-body striking: Different from a typical punch bag, this boxing body bag's design simulates a full-body striking experience Durable design: Crafted for durability, this Boxing Body Bag endures intense workouts for long lasting performance

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)