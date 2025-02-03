Align Golf Ball Set (x3)

Putting is a huge part of your Golf game and often it can be these fine margins that cost you the hole. Pure2Improves Alignment Balls are 3 balls designed to help you practice your putting! How the Alignment balls work is they give you visual feedback on how you must line up your putter face before every putt. The Alignment Balls are designed to help aid straight putts, by making sure you get used to hitting the ball in the centre, by following the printed lines. The Pure2Improve Alignment balls will help you check your alignment and improve your short game and accuracy.

Set of 3 Training Balls Visual feedback will allow you to improve your game after almost every putt Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD