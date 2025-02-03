XQ Max Cruiser X3

This blue and green Cruiser X3 kayak from XQ Max is an excellent choice for recreational trips to a pool or a quiet lake.

The inflatable kayak is made of polypropylene. The Cruiser X3 kayak is suitable for a maximum weight of 180 kg. It is fast to inflate and deflate, thanks to its valve. The kayak features two inflatable seats, including one aluminium kayak oar, one pump and one grab rope for safety.

So, get in the rowing boat and start kayaking!